BRIEF-Immsi Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 0.7 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Immsi SpA:

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 329.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 362.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 29.4 MILLION EURO (29.7 €/MILLION AT 31.03.2019)

* OUTLOOK: IN NAVAL SECTOR, WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE ALL MEASURES TO CONTAIN COSTS AND ALL NECESSARY ACTION TO ACQUIRE NEW CONTRACTS

* OUTLOOK: IN REAL ESTATE AND TOURISM/HOSPITALITY SECTOR IT IS DIFFICULT TO MAKE FORECASTS ABOUT POSSIBLE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE HEALTH EMERGENCY