Feb 19 (Reuters) - ImmuCell Corp:

* IMMUCELL ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* IMMUCELL - TOTAL PRODUCT SALES INCREASED BY $2.74 MILLION OR 25%, TO $13.7 MILLION DURING YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 VERSUS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018