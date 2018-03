BRIEF-Immune Design Reports Data Update For Lead Immunotherapy Programs

March 12 (Reuters) - Immune Design Corp:

* IMMUNE DESIGN REPORTS DATA UPDATE FOR LEAD IMMUNOTHERAPY PROGRAMS: IMPROVEMENT IN SURVIVAL FOR CMB305 MONOTHERAPY IN SARCOMA AND INCREASED OBJECTIVE RESPONSES FOR G100/PEMBROLIZUMAB COMBINATION IN FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* IMMUNE DESIGN CORP - ‍CMB305 CONTINUES TO BE WELL TOLERATED, WITH ONLY ONE GRADE 3 ADVERSE EVENT​

* IMMUNE DESIGN CORP - ‍MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL ACROSS ALL STS PATIENTS HAS BEEN REACHED AT 23.7 MONTHS FROM CMB305 MONOTHERAPY TRIAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: