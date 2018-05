May 15 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS UPDATED POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BERTILIMUMAB IN BULLOUS PEMPHIGOID

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - POSITIVE DATA SUPPORT COMPANY’S PLANS TO COMMENCE PIVOTAL REGISTRATION STUDY IN 2019

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESULTS FROM ALL SUBJECTS CONFIRM "EXCELLENT" SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY