a month ago
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals' oncology unit announces additional clinical trial results on the efficacy of Ceplene in combination with low-dose IL-2 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia
July 5, 2017 / 12:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals' oncology unit announces additional clinical trial results on the efficacy of Ceplene in combination with low-dose IL-2 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals' oncology subsidiary, Cytovia, announces additional clinical trial results on the efficacy of Ceplene® in combination with low-dose IL-2 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, recently published in leukemia, a leading Hematology Journal

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - ‍investigators said about 60% of AML patients who received treatment with Ceplene/IL-2 harbored NK cells potentially reactive with leukemic cells​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

