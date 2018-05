BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals Provides Pipeline Update

May 23 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES A PIPELINE UPDATE

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTIES POTENTIALLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CERTAIN OF CYTOVIA’S ASSETS

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAS BEGUN PLANNING FOR A RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED PHASE 2/3 TRIAL TO LAUNCH IN 2019 FOR BERTILIMUMAB

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS - PREPARING FOR MEETINGS WITH FDA, EMA LATER IN YEAR TO DISCUSS PLANNED PHASE 2/3 STUDY, MANUFACTURING PLANS FOR BERTILIMUMAB

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CURRENTLY PLANNING A TOXICITY STUDY TO BEGIN IN Q3 FOR NANOCYCLO

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PLANNED PROOF-OF-CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIAL LATE IN Q4 2018 OR EARLY Q1 2019 FOR NANOCYCLO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: