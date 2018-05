BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals Says Board Will Not Pursue Spin-Off Of Cytovia Unit

May 7 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ONCOLOGY SUBSIDIARY, CYTOVIA, INC.

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY’S BOARD WILL NO LONGER PURSUE A SPIN-OFF OF ITS ONCOLOGY-FOCUSED SUBSIDIARY, CYTOVIA INC

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS - DANIEL TEPER HAS RESIGNED AS CEO OF CYTOVIA AND FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CYTOVIA AND IMMUNE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CYTOVIA INC HAD BEEN LED BY IMMUNE’S FOUNDER AND FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DANIEL TEPER

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAS INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTIES POTENTIALLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CERTAIN OF CYTOVIA’S ASSETS

* IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IMMUNE WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ITS EFFORTS AND RESOURCES ON DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CORE PROGRAMS, BERTILIMUMAB AND NANOCYCLO