May 8 (Reuters) - Immunic Inc:

* IMMUNIC, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT ACTIVITY

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.79

* PREPARING A PHASE 2 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR IMU-838 AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

* TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2 EMPHASIS TRIAL OF IMU-838 IN RRMS IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN Q3 OF 2020