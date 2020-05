May 13 (Reuters) - Immunic Inc:

* IMMUNIC, INC. RECEIVES FIRST REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM GERMAN HEALTH AUTHORITY BFARM TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS SELECTIVE ORAL DHODH INHIBITOR, IMU-838, IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* IMMUNIC INC - DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR LATER THIS MONTH FOR ITS SELECTIVE ORAL DHODH INHIBITOR, IMU-838