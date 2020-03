March 16 (Reuters) - Immunic Inc:

* IMMUNIC, INC. REPORTS YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT ACHIEVEMENTS

* IMMUNIC INC - TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2 EMPHASIS TRIAL IN RELAPSING-REMITTING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS EXPECTED IN Q3 2020

* IMMUNIC INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, OF $29.4 MILLION, IS EXPECTED TO FUND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS INTO Q1 OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: