BRIEF-Immunic Says In Cellular Assays With Sars-Cov-2 Clinical Isolates, Imu-838 Shows Ability To Inhibit Viral Replication Of Sars-Cov-2

April 21 (Reuters) - Immunic Inc:

* IMMUNIC, INC. REPORTS THAT IMU-838, A SELECTIVE ORAL DHODH INHIBITOR, HAS DEMONSTRATED PRECLINICAL ACTIVITY AGAINST SARS-COV-2 AND EXPLORES PLANS FOR A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* IMMUNIC INC - IN CELLULAR ASSAYS WITH SARS-COV-2 CLINICAL ISOLATES, IMU-838 SHOWS ABILITY TO INHIBIT VIRAL REPLICATION OF SARS-COV-2

* IMMUNIC - TO PREPARE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR IMU-838 AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT OPTION FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19, POTENTIAL FUTURE VIRAL PANDEMICS