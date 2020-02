BRIEF-Immunicum AB Presents Updated Data From Phase Ii Mereca Trial Of Ilixadencel In Kidney Cancer

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB:

* REG-IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) PRESENTS UPDATED DATA FROM PHASE II MERECA TRIAL OF ILIXADENCEL IN KIDNEY CANCER AT ASCO-SITC CLINICAL IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY SYMPOSIUM

* IMMUNICUM -SURVIVAL AS OF DEC WAS 54% IN ILIXADENCEL TREATMENT GROUP COMPARED WITH 37% OF PATIENTS IN CONTROL GROUP TREATED WITH SUNITINIB MONOTHERAPY

* IMMUNICUM - DATA AS OF DEC 2019 DEMONSTRATES SEPARATION IN KAPLAN-MEIER SURVIVAL CURVES IN FAVOR OF ILIXADENCEL TREATMENT GROUP