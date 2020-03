BRIEF-Immunicum CFO Michaela Gertz Resigns

March 2 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB:

* REG-IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES THAT ITS CFO, MICHAELA GERTZ, WILL LEAVE THE COMPANY THIS SUMMER

* CFO, MICHAELA GERTZ, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT SHE HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY AT HER OWN REQUEST

* RECRUITMENT PROCESS OF A NEW CFO WILL BE INITIATED IMMEDIATELY

* SHE WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUMMER AND RECRUITMENT PROCESS OF A NEW CFO WILL BE INITIATED IMMEDIATELY.