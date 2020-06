BRIEF-Immunicum: Phase I/II Clinical Trial On Ilixadencel Meets Primary Endpoint Of Safety

June 16 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB:

* IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS OF ILIXADENCEL IN GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS (GIST) IN CANCER IMMUNOLOGY, IMMUNOTHERAPY

* FINAL DATA ANALYSIS SHOWED THAT TWO OUT OF SIX PATIENTS EXHIBITED PARTIAL TUMOR RESPONSES, ACCORDING TO CHOI RESPONSE CRITERIA (I.E. 33% OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE)

* PARTIAL RESPONSES OBSERVED INDICATE THAT ILIXADENCEL CONTRIBUTED TO THERAPEUTIC IMPACT BY OVERCOMING RESISTANCE TO TKIS IN THESE TWO PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC DISEASE WHOSE DISEASE PREVIOUSLY PROGRESSED ON SECOND- AND/OR THIRD-LINE TKI TREATMENT

* TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY

* ILIXADENCEL IN COMBINATION WITH DIFFERENT TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITORS (TKIS) HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE WITH NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS AND NO SIGNS OF AUTOIMMUNITY