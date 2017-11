Nov 27 (Reuters) - Immunicum Ab:

* POSITIVE PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANIMAL STUDY TESTING COMBINATION OF ILIXADENCEL AND CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS​

‍SURVIVAL AT DAY 24 WAS 50% IN MICE TREATED WITH COMBINATION OF ILIXADENCEL AND A CPI​