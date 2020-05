BRIEF-ImmunityBio, NantKwest Sign COVID-19 Joint Development, Manufacturing, Marketing Agreement

May 27 (Reuters) - NantKwest Inc:

* IMMUNITYBIO & NANTKWEST SIGN COVID-19 JOINT DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND MARKETING AGREEMENT; IMMUNITYBIO SELECTED FOR ‘OPERATION WARP SPEED’ TO DEVELOP NOVEL ADENOVIRUS COVID-19 VACCINE

* NANTKWEST INC - CO, IMMUNITYBIO SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE, MARKETING OF VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS FOR COVID-19

* NANTKWEST INC - NANTKWEST GMP MANUFACTURING PLANT AVAILABLE TO PRODUCE VACCINE AT SCALE

* NANTKWEST - IMMUNITYBIO SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN OPERATION WARP SPEED, A NATIONAL PROGRAM TO PROVIDE SUBSTANTIAL QUANTITIES OF VACCINE FOR AMERICANS BY JAN 2021

* NANTKWEST INC - FDA AUTHORIZED IMMUNITYBIO’S IL-15 INDA FOR TREATING PATIENTS AT DIFFERENT STAGES OF COVID-19 INFECTION

* NANTKWEST INC - PARTIES WILL SHARE EQUALLY IN ALL COSTS RELATING TO DEVELOPING, MANUFACTURING, AND MARKETING OF PRODUCT CANDIDATES GLOBALLY

* NANTKWEST INC - GLOBAL NET PROFITS FROM COLLABORATION PRODUCTS WILL BE SHARED 60%/40% IN FAVOR OF PARTY CONTRIBUTING PRODUCT ON WHICH SALES ARE BASED

* NANTKWEST INC - ALL NET PROFITS FROM SALES OF COMBINED COLLABORATION PRODUCTS WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY