July 18 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :

* Immunocellular Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants

* Immunocellular Therapeutics - ‍pricing of public offering of 5,000 shares of series B 8pct mandatorily convertible preferred stock and related warrants​

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - ‍offering is expected to close on July 21, 2017​