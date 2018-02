Feb 22 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd:

* IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS - RETAINED LADENBURG THALMANN & CO AS STRATEGIC FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST IN REVIEW OF BUSINES, ASSETS

* IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS - REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES COULD INCLUDE POTENTIAL SALE OR MERGER OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: