Feb 13 (Reuters) - ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd:

* IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON FINANCIAL CONDITION

* IMMUNOCELLULAR - ‍DURING Q4 , CO RECEIVED ABOUT $5.77 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS FROM EXERCISE OF WARRANTS REGARDING JULY 2017 UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING​

* IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD - ‍COMPANY ENDED 2017 WITH APPROXIMATELY $6.6 MILLION IN CASH​