Aug 14 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd:

* Immunocellular therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $1.02

* ‍With termination of Phase 3 trial of ICT-107, company expects future cash needs will decrease​

* ‍Focusing on financing & strategic alternatives for immuno-oncology research and development pipeline, technology platform; may include potential merger, sale