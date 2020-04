BRIEF-Immunodiagnostic Systems Says Unaudited Revenues For FY20 Are Expected To Be £39.3 Mln

April 17 (Reuters) - Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC :

* IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYS - FY20 TRADING UPDATE

* IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC - UNAUDITED GROUP REVENUES FOR FY20 ARE EXPECTED TO BE £39.3M

* IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC - WERE ABLE TO OVERCOME ANY DISRUPTION IN FINAL QUARTER OF FY20 DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS - DELAYED PLANNED SALE OF A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF ANALYSERS TO OUR CHINESE DISTRIBUTOR INTO FY21