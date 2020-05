May 13 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc:

* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES INITIAL DATA FROM FORWARD II STUDY EVALUATING MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN COMBINATION WITH AVASTIN® IN RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER, REGARDLESS OF PLATINUM STATUS

* IMMUNOGEN - COMBINATION DEMONSTRATES PROMISING ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY WITH CONFIRMED OVERALL RESPONSE RATE OF >60% IN PATIENTS WITH HIGH FRΑ EXPRESSIO