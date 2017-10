Oct 16 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc:

* Immunogen announces investigational new drug application for IMGN632 for hematological malignancies is active

* Immunogen - ‍FDA completed safety review of investigational new drug application for IMGN632 in patients with CD123-positive hematological malignancies​

* Immunogen Inc - ‍filed in mid-September, IND is now in effect and Immunogen plans to open a Phase 1 study to enrollment before end of year​