May 16 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc:

* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM THE FORWARD II STUDY OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE COMBINATION REGIMENS WITH AVASTIN® AND CARBOPLATIN IN OVARIAN CANCER

* IMMUNOGEN - UPDATED DATA FROM CARBOPLATIN DOSE-ESCALATION COHORT DEMONSTRATE INCREASED RESPONSE RATE AND DURABLE BENEFIT WITH LONGER-TERM FOLLOW UP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: