April 26 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc:

* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR FORWARD I PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN PLATINUM-RESISTANT OVARIAN CANCER

* IMMUNOGEN INC - FORWARD I TRIAL HAS COMPLETED FULL ENROLLOMENT; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019