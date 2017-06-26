FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ImmunoGen presents data from Phase I study of IMGN779 in acute myeloid leukemia

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen inc- data from ongoing phase 1 study evaluating single agent imgn779 in patients with relapsed or refractory adult acute myeloid leukemia

* Immunogen inc- no increase in nature, frequency, or severity of any treatment-emergent adverse event has been reported with escalating doses in study

* Immunogen inc- no evidence of cumulative toxicity has been observed with repeated dosing in study

* Immunogen inc- no dlts have been observed through dose level seven, with reported adverse events consistent with underlying disease in study

* Immunogen inc- initial anti-leukemia activity was observed at dose levels six and seven in patients who failed intensive frontline therapy in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

