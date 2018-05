May 4 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc:

* IMMUNOGEN REPORTS RECENT PROGRESS AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $15.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON TRACK FOR TOP-LINE RESULTS IN FORWARD I PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* IMGN779 AND IMGN632 ADVANCING THROUGH DOSE-FINDING EVALUATIONS WITH DATA EXPECTED IN Q4