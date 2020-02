BRIEF-Immunogen Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.03

Feb 14 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc:

* IMMUNOGEN REPORTS RECENT PROGRESS AND 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.05 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS REVENUES BETWEEN $60 MILLION AND $65 MILLION

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSES BETWEEN $165 MILLION AND $170 MILLION

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 TO BE BETWEEN $170 MILLION AND $175 MILLION

* IMMUNOGEN - EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH, PROCEEDS FROM RECENT OFFERING, CASH RECEIPTS FROM PARTNERS, WILL FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2022