BRIEF-Immunomedics Announces Positive Results From Study Of Trodelvy™ In Previously-Treated Patients With Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

July 6 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ASCENT STUDY OF TRODELVY™ IN PREVIOUSLY-TREATED PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER (MTNBC)

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF TRODELVY WAS CONSISTENT WITH FDA-APPROVED LABEL AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - SBLA SUBMISSION SEEKING FULL APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER THIS YEAR

* IMMUNOMEDICS - TRODELVY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PFS AND OS IN PREVIOUSLY-TREATED BRAIN METASTASIS NEGATIVE PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED MTNBC

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 ASCENT STUDY OF TRODELVY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - TRODELVY DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: