FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Immunomedics, Covance enter into master services agreement
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Print ad decline hits News Corp
Earnings
Print ad decline hits News Corp
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
Business
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Immunomedics, Covance enter into master services agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics Inc says ‍on July 31, co and Covance Inc entered into a master services agreement - SEC filing​

* Immunomedics Inc - simultaneous with execution of agreement, covance and company executed a first work order with an effective date of july 31, 2017

* Immunomedics - pursuant to terms of agreement, Covance to provide clinical services for clinical study or studies to co​

* Immunomedics - under work order, co engaged Covance as clinical research organization to perform services in co's phase 3 clinical trial of sacituzumab govitecan Source text: (bit.ly/2wsVbnw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.