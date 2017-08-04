FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Immunomedics, Covance enter into master services agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics Inc says ‍on July 31, co and Covance Inc entered into a master services agreement - SEC filing​

* Immunomedics Inc - simultaneous with execution of agreement, covance and company executed a first work order with an effective date of july 31, 2017

* Immunomedics - pursuant to terms of agreement, Covance to provide clinical services for clinical study or studies to co​

* Immunomedics - under work order, co engaged Covance as clinical research organization to perform services in co's phase 3 clinical trial of sacituzumab govitecan Source text: (bit.ly/2wsVbnw) Further company coverage:

