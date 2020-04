April 6 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND THE APPOINTMENT OF HAROUT SEMERJIAN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - APPOINTED HAROUT SEMERJIAN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND AS A MEMBER OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, 2020

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - SCOTT CANUTE WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND RESUME HIS ROLE AS A BOARD MEMBER