BRIEF-Immunomedics Provides COVID-19 Business Continuity Update, Affirms 2020 Strategic Priorities, And Shares Research And Development And Regulatory Update

March 25 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS CONTINUITY UPDATE, AFFIRMS 2020 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES, AND SHARES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY UPDATE

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - REITERATES PLAN FOR TOPLINE UPDATE ON FULL 100-PATIENT COHORT OF TROPHY U-01 AT MEDICAL CONFERENCE IN H2 2020

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - CONTINUES TO ACCRUE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL EVENTS FOR ASCENT, WITH A TOPLINE READOUT EXPECTED IN MID-2020 TIMEFRAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: