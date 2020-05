BRIEF-Immunomedics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.44

May 6 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ASCENT STUDY STOPPED EARLY DUE TO COMPELLING EVIDENCE OF EFFICACY ACROSS MULTIPLE ENDPOINTS, TOPLINE RESULTS AROUND MID-2020

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD $540.6 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

* IMMUNOMEDICS - BELIEVES ITS PROJECTED FINANCIAL RESOURCES ARE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF TRODELVY IN UNITED STATES IN MTNBC