BRIEF-Immunomedics Says Harout Semerjian Decided To Step Down From Role As President And CEO

May 27 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AMID COVID-19

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - HAROUT SEMERJIAN HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF IMMUNOMEDICS

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - IS NOT EXPECTING TO INITIATE A CEO SEARCH UNTIL GLOBAL COVID-19 SITUATION IS STABILIZED

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - PATIENT ENROLLMENT INTO PHASE 3 TROPICS-02 STUDY OF TRODELVY HAS BEEN RESUMED AT APPROXIMATELY 20 CLINICAL SITES AS OF MID-MAY

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - MANUFACTURING CONTINUES TO OPERATE AT CAPACITY ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN, WITH MINIMAL COVID-19 IMPACT