May 21 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: