BRIEF-Immunoprecise Announces Agreement With Janssen

April 14 (Reuters) - Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd:

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - ENTERED INTO A RESEARCH LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - JANSSEN EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO A PANEL OF NOVEL, MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES AGAINST AN UNDISCLOSED TARGET

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - JANSSEN HOLDS AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ALL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO ANTIBODIES

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED