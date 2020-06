June 29 (Reuters) - Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd:

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES - ANNOUNCED IDENTIFICATION OF MANY LEAD CANDIDATE ANTIBODIES WITH HIGHLY-POTENT NEUTRALIZING ACTIVITY IN VITRO

* IMMUNOPRECISE - LEAD CANDIDATE ANTIBODIES ARE BEING MANUFACTURED FOR FURTHER TESTING,POSSIBLE INCLUSION IN CO’S POLYTOPE MAB THERAPY TO COMBAT COVID-19

* IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES - ANTICIPATES PRE-CLINICAL STUDIES WILL BEGIN SUMMER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: