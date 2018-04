BRIEF-Immunovaccine And Incyte Expand Clinical Collaboration

April 24 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc:

* IMMUNOVACCINE AND INCYTE EXPAND CLINICAL COLLABORATION EVALUATING COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPIES IN ADVANCED RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER

* IMMUNOVACCINE - COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE

* IMMUNOVACCINE - PHASE 2 ARM OF STUDY TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER AMENDMENT TO EXISTING COLLABORATION, IN WHICH IMMUNOVACCINE & INCYTE ARE CO-FUNDING TRIAL

* IMMUNOVACCINE INC - EXPECTS TO PROVIDE A CLINICAL UPDATE ON PHASE 1B PROGRAM IN FIRST HALF OF 2018