BRIEF-Immunovant Announces Positive Clinical Results From Ongoing Phase 2A Study Of Imvt-1401

March 30 (Reuters) - Immunovant Inc:

* IMMUNOVANT ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FROM ONGOING PHASE 2A PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY OF IMVT-1401, A NOVEL INVESTIGATIONAL ANTI-FCRN ANTIBODY DELIVERED BY SUBCUTANEOUS INJECTION, IN THYROID EYE DISEASE

* IMMUNOVANT INC - IMVT-1401 WAS SAFE AND GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

* IMMUNOVANT - 65% MEAN REDUCTION IN TOTAL IGG WAS OBSERVED FROM BASELINE TO END OF TREATMENT IN STUDY OF IMVT-1401