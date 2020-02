Feb 14 (Reuters) - Immunovant Inc:

* IMMUNOVANT REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019

* IMMUNOVANT INC - NET LOSS WAS $11.3 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPARED TO $8.8 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: