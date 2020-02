Feb 28 (Reuters) - Immunovant Inc:

* IMMUNOVANT INC - SELLING STOCKHOLDERS MAY OFFER AND SELL FROM TIME TO TIME UP TO 11.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* IMMUNOVANT- IN ADDITION, PROSPECTUS RELATES TO OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 5.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK THAT ARE ISSUABLE BY CO UPON EXERCISE WARRANTS Source text: (bit.ly/2wjOvNB) Further company coverage: