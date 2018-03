March 12 (Reuters) - IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL):

* IMMUNOVIA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL TARGETS

* ‍GOAL IS TO REACH SEK 250-300 MILLION IN TURNOVER IN 2021​

* ‍GOAL IS TO REACH TURNOVER OF SEK 800-1,000 MILLION IN 2023​

* ‍EXPECTS FIRST REVENUES FROM SELF-PAY SALES DURING Q4 OF 2018​

* TO ACHIEVE A TURNOVER OF SEK 250-300 MILLION IN 2021 BASED ON SELF-PAY FOR IMMRAY™ PANCAN-D.