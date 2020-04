April 8 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* IMMUNOVIA AND GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY AGREE ON EARLY TERMINATION OF LUNG CANCER COLLABORATION

* IMMUNOVIA’S OWN EARLY DETECTION PROGRAM IN LUNG CANCER CONTINUES AS PLANNED

* IMMUNOVIA'S STUDY IS ON TRACK AND WILL BE FINISHED IN Q2 2020 AS PLANNED