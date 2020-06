BRIEF-Immunovia Expands Its Lung Cancer Program Based On Encouraging Results From Current Discovery Study

June 26 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* IMMUNOVIA EXPANDS ITS LUNG CANCER PROGRAM BASED ON ENCOURAGING RESULTS FROM THE CURRENT DISCOVERY STUDY

* WITH RECENT CAPITAL RAISE, IMMUNOVIA IS FULLY FINANCED TO EXPAND DISCOVERY PROCESS IN LUNG CANCER.

* NEXT STEP IN LUNG CANCER PROGRAM EXPANSION IS A STUDY OF A LARGER COHORT OF FRESH LUNG CANCER SAMPLES THAT BEST MIRRORS COMMERCIAL ENVIRONMENT.

* RESULTS OF CURRENT STUDY IN LUNG CANCER STRONGLY SUPPORTS AN EXPANSION INTO NEXT STAGE IN DISCOVERY PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)