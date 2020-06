June 3 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* IMMUNOVIA INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING PROCESS

* IMMUNOVIA SAYS ASSUMING DIRECTED ISSUE PROVIDES COMPANY WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY MSEK 470, IMMUNOVIA'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS CURRENTLY SEES COMPANY'S CASH RUNWAY EXTENDED TO Q3 2022