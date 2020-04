BRIEF-Immunovia Provides Update In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

April 1 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* IMMUNOVIA TAKES ACTION DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND REMAINS FOCUSED ON LAUNCH OF IMMRAY[™] PANCAN-D

* IS TAKING PROACTIVE STEPS TO PROTECT AND LIMIT EXPOSURE OF OUR PERSONNEL.

* INVENTORIES OF CRITICAL CONSUMABLES HAVE BEEN SECURED TO ENABLE UNINTERRUPTED CONTINUATION OF OUR COMMERCIALIZATION START

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LABORATORIES AND CLINICAL LABORATORY, IN LUND, AS WELL AS PRODUCTION FACILITIES REMAIN OPERATIONAL AT THIS TIME.

* INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PANFAM-1 MAY BE POSTPONED TO Q1/Q2 2021, DEPENDING ON DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC SITUATION

* IF QUARANTINE IS EXTENDED TO END OF APRIL OR EVEN FURTHER, THERE MAY BE ADDITION IMPACTS ON COMPLETION OF THESE PLANS

* TARGETING AN INITIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET OF USD 4.4 BILLION IN US AND EUROPE,