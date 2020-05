BRIEF-Immunovia Provides Update On COVID-19 Pandemic

May 13 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* IMMUNOVIA PROVIDES THIRD UPDATE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DUE TO EXTENSION OF EMERGENCY ORDER, IMMUNOVIA’S LAB LOCATED IN MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS WILL REMAIN CLOSED AT THIS TIME

* IS NOW FORCED TO REVISE COMPANY’S TIMELINE AND SALES START DATE FOR IMMRAY™ PANCAN-D, NOW TARGETING Q4 2020

* ONGOING VERIFICATION STUDY WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q3 2020 AND VALIDATION STUDY WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q4 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)