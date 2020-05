May 27 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* IMMUNOVIA PROVIDES FORTH UPDATE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PLEASED TO HAVE RECEIVE GREEN-LIGHT TO REOPEN LAB IN MARLBOROUGH AND WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE FIRST-TO-MARKET WITH A VERY ACCURATE TEST FOR EARLY DETECTION OF PANCREATIC CANCER