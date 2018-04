April 27 (Reuters) - IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL):

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 112,000 VERSUS SEK 28,000 YEAR AGO

* COMPANY HAS A TARGET OF ACHIEVING TURNOVER OF SEK 250-300 MILLION BY 2021

* TARGET OF TOTAL TURNOVER OF SEK 800-1,000 BY 2023

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 17.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO